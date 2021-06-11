NY lawmakers OK baseball as official state sport

If Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a bill approved by state legislators this week, New York will have an official state sport.
The state Assembly, by a 147-2 vote early Thursday, passed the legislation designating baseball as the official state sport. It followed the state Senate's approval of the bill on Monday.
The measure will be sent to Cuomo for final approval. While the governor's office hasn't indicated whether he will sign the bill, he is a New York Mets fan and his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, briefly played minor league baseball.
Former state Sen. Jim Seward first introduced the bill in 2017 after receiving a letter from Anne Reis's fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School. Seward represented Cooperstown, which is in the 51st Senate District and home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Reis told The Citizen in 2017 that her class researched what could be New York's official sport during state history lessons. They learned there were other official designations and wrote essays in support of making baseball the official state sport.
The state Senate passed Seward's bill in 2018, but it didn't get a vote in the Assembly.
Seward retired at the end of 2020. But his successor, state Sen. Peter Oberacker, continued the effort. He reintroduced the bill to make baseball New York's official state sport.
Before the state Senate voted 61-2 to approve the legislation on Monday, Oberacker outlined baseball's deep roots in New York. He mentioned the New York Yankees and the franchise's 27 World Series championships and Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
In Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame has a major economic impact. When the hall had to cancel its induction ceremony last year due to COVID-19, the New York State Association of Counties estimated that the village would miss out on up to $150 million in sales tax revenue.
"Baseball is much more than a game," Oberacker said on the Senate floor Monday. "Baseball is a living, breathing force of nature and is more than deserving of this recognition as New York's official state sport."
