NY lawmakers OK baseball as official state sport

The state Senate passed Seward's bill in 2018, but it didn't get a vote in the Assembly.

Seward retired at the end of 2020. But his successor, state Sen. Peter Oberacker, continued the effort. He reintroduced the bill to make baseball New York's official state sport.

Before the state Senate voted 61-2 to approve the legislation on Monday, Oberacker outlined baseball's deep roots in New York. He mentioned the New York Yankees and the franchise's 27 World Series championships and Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

In Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame has a major economic impact. When the hall had to cancel its induction ceremony last year due to COVID-19, the New York State Association of Counties estimated that the village would miss out on up to $150 million in sales tax revenue.

"Baseball is much more than a game," Oberacker said on the Senate floor Monday. "Baseball is a living, breathing force of nature and is more than deserving of this recognition as New York's official state sport."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

