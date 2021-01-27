NY lawmakers OK bill to alter petition schedule, lower signature threshold for 2021 elections

A bill has been delivered to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to change the petition schedule and lower the signature requirement for candidates running in local elections this year.
The state Assembly and Senate passed the measure on Tuesday. It was sponsored by Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and state Sen. Rachel May. The Assembly approved it by a 147-3 vote. The legislation received unanimous support in the 63-member state Senate.
If Cuomo signs the bill, it will reduce the number of signatures required to qualify for the ballot by 70%. The petition requirement varies by office, but tends to be lower for local races.
The legislation would also adjust the political calendar to allow candidates to pass petitions beginning March 2. Petitions would be filed from March 22 to March 25. The existing calendar calls for petitioning to begin on Feb. 23, with the filing dates set for March 29 to April 1.
May thinks the legislation will allow candidates to qualify for the ballot while adhering to public health guidelines.
"Over the last two years, the legislature has taken bold action to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote and have their votes counted," May, D-Syracuse, said. "Now we also need to make sure that candidates can get on the ballot in the midst of a pandemic. The normal process, in which campaign volunteers go door to door collecting petition signatures, goes against all health guidelines at this time.
"Therefore, I am pleased to sponsor this bill to reduce the number of signatures needed in 2021 to a level that can protect public safety while still respecting the requirement that candidates demonstrate initiative and broad support in order to secure a ballot line."
There was similar action taken last year when the petitioning process occurred during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. Cuomo took executive action to shorten the petitioning process and lower the signatures required to qualify for the ballot.
