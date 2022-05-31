NY lawmakers OK CMV awareness bill named in honor of CNY couple's daughter

A central New York couple's mission to raise awareness of cytomegalovirus has been embraced by state lawmakers.

The state Legislature passed a bill that would require child care providers to receive information about congenital cytomegalovirus, known as CMV. According to the Mayo Clinic, CMV is a common virus but it's rarely problematic for healthy individuals.

However, CMV can cause health problems in babies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that babies born with CMV have developmental challenges, such as brain, growth, liver, lung and spleen problems. It can also cause hearing loss either at birth or later in childhood.

Jim and Lisa Saunders emerged as leading advocates for the CMV awareness legislation as they began walking the Erie Canalway Trail. The Saunders — Jim is an Auburn native — shared their story with The Citizen in March 2021.

The couple's daughter, Elizabeth, was born with CMV. She developed cerebral palsy, seizures and hearing and vision problems. In 2006, she died after a seizure.

Lisa Saunders believes she contracted CMV while running an in-home daycare center and volunteering at a church nursery. She thinks she passed the virus to her daughter through the placenta.

The way Lisa Saunders was infected with CMV is why they are hoping to raise awareness among child care providers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has identified the virus as an occupational hazard among child care workers and estimates that between 40% and 70% of child care providers had CMV infections.

Last year, state Sen. John Mannion introduced legislation that would require child care employees to be provided information about CMV. The state Senate passed the bill, but it did not get a vote in the state Assembly.

The state Senate passed Mannion's bill again in early May, but lawmakers worked on finalizing an agreement that could clear both houses. The Senate passed the amended bill by a 61-0 vote on May 23. The next day, it was approved by the state Assembly in a near-unanimous 147-2 vote.

It will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her signature. Her office has not indicated whether she will sign or veto the measure.

