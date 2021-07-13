NY lawmakers show support for adding Chick-fil-A at Thruway rest stops

As a group of legislators protests Chick-fil-A's inclusion in the Thruway's $450 million plan to redevelop its rest stops, other lawmakers are supporting the decision.
Fourteen Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll to back the plan to add Chick-fil-A to the restaurant lineup at service areas. Assemblyman Colin Schmitt led the effort. The letter was also signed by two of Cayuga County's representatives, Assemblymembers John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow.
The letter is in response to a separate letter and comments made by four Democratic legislators who oppose plans to open Chick-fil-A locations at Thruway rest stops. The legislators — Assemblymembers Harry Bronson, Deborah Glick, Danny O'Donnell and Linda Rosenthal — cited the company's past support of anti-LGBTQ organizations and urged the Thruway to reconsider its decision.
The GOP lawmakers countered by highlighting Chick-fil-A's standing as the top-ranked fast-food restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and a Harris poll in which respondents ranked the chain as the top chicken restaurant in the United States.
"While some of our colleagues in the state Legislature have attempted to recast your decision in an ideological context to advance their own political agendas, rest assured that the decision to add Chick-fil-A has broad public support and has generated excitement among both our constituents and Thruway travelers," the Republican Assembly members wrote.
The Thruway Authority awarded the contract to Empire State Thruway Partners to upgrade 27 service areas along interstates 90 and 87. All but four of the facilities will be demolished and rebuilt.
Once completed, the rest stops will feature new amenities and food options. The Thruway Authority announced last week that in addition to Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes and Shake Shack will join the restaurant lineup that already includes Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks.
Jonathan Dougherty, a spokesperson for the Thruway Authority, explained Monday that Empire State Thruway Partners finalized agreements with Chick-fil-A and other restaurant chains to operate at the new service areas. No state tax or Thruway toll funds are being used to support the project.
"Every restaurant brand included by Empire State Thruway Partners has a contractual responsibility and is legally required, under New York state law, including the New York State Human Rights Law and executive orders, to adhere to the inclusive and non-discriminatory standards that New York state embraces," Dougherty said.
This isn't the first time that Chick-fil-A has faced pushback in New York. In 2019, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport scrapped a plan for the restaurant chain to open a location in the airport's food court after public outcry and criticism from some elected officials.
Despite the opposition to Chick-fil-A locations in public areas, the chain has locations in New York. The Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas each have two restaurants.
In a statement about the Thruway rest stop redevelopment project, Chick-fil-A said it's "excited about the partnership and the opportunity to further serve the residents of New York."
"We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants," the company said.
