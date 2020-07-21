NY lawmakers to OK automatic voter registration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York is closer to becoming the 20th state to adopt an automatic voter registration system.

The Democratic-led state Legislature has reached an agreement on legislation that will be considered this week. The bill would allow New Yorkers to be registered to vote when they interact with a state or local agency.

The list of agencies that would participate in the automatic voter registration system includes the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the state Department of Health, the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the state Department of Labor and the Office of Vocational and Educational Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

County and city social services departments, along with the New York City Housing Authority, would be included as participating agencies.

New Yorkers who are eligible to vote and interact with those agencies would be automatically registered unless they choose to opt out. Individuals who aren't eligible to vote wouldn't be registered and agencies would be prohibited from relaying applications to the state Board of Elections.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, who is the sponsor of the bill in the Senate, believes the proposal would make it easier to vote in New York.