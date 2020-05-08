NY lawmakers want investigation of 'broken' unemployment system

"We will continue to think outside of the box and find creative solutions to the most common roadblocks to benefits New Yorkers face, and we will not rest until everyone has been served," Reardon said.

But complaints about the unemployment system aren't subsiding. Over a two-day period, The Citizen received several emails and phone calls from people who said they filed weeks ago but haven't received any benefits. Many of those who either emailed or spoke to the newspaper are worried that they won't be able to pay rent, bills or afford groceries.

A recent development caused more concern. State officials announced that personal information, including Social Security numbers, belonging to some applicants may have been accidentally included in letters to other unemployed New Yorkers. The state Department of Labor notified the claimants of the breach and is providing free credit monitoring for one year.

Seward thinks the revelation is among the "serious violations" committed by the department.