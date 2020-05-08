NY lawmakers want investigation of 'broken' unemployment system

A group of New York state legislators has seen enough.
Four lawmakers — state Sens. Joe Griffo and Jim Seward, along with Assembly members Marianne Buttenschon and Mark Walczyk — are calling for a joint legislative committee investigation and an audit by the state comptroller to examine the Department of Labor's management of the unemployment claims process.
The state unemployment system has been overwhelmed as the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll. Even though the department has hired more workers — the call center is up to 3,000 employees — it's difficult for people to connect with a customer service representative over the phone. Early in the outbreak, there were glitches with the application that led to delays. The state partnered with Google Cloud to make improvements to the application.
Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said Wednesday that the state has paid more than $5.8 billion in unemployment benefits to 1.5 million New Yorkers. But she acknowledged that at least 470,000 New Yorkers haven't received their benefits. She said it because they didn't certify their weekly benefits after the claims were processed.
The Department of Labor is now sending emails and letters to applicants notifying them of the certification process. There's also a new method for submitting backdated certifications that was announced by Reardon on Wednesday.
"We will continue to think outside of the box and find creative solutions to the most common roadblocks to benefits New Yorkers face, and we will not rest until everyone has been served," Reardon said.
But complaints about the unemployment system aren't subsiding. Over a two-day period, The Citizen received several emails and phone calls from people who said they filed weeks ago but haven't received any benefits. Many of those who either emailed or spoke to the newspaper are worried that they won't be able to pay rent, bills or afford groceries.
A recent development caused more concern. State officials announced that personal information, including Social Security numbers, belonging to some applicants may have been accidentally included in letters to other unemployed New Yorkers. The state Department of Labor notified the claimants of the breach and is providing free credit monitoring for one year.
Seward thinks the revelation is among the "serious violations" committed by the department.
"Many people have been waiting weeks, even months, for essential unemployment benefits to feed their families and maintain some semblance of a normal life," Seward said. "I join with my fellow senators and assembly members calling for immediate help for those in need, and long-term solutions to repair what is clearly a broken system."
If the audit is initiated by the comptroller and the joint legislative committee forms to investigate the unemployment claims process, the legislators believe the findings must be made public. They think it would help in not only looking back at what went wrong, but to prepare for future crises that may create more demand for the unemployment system.
The lawmakers relayed the frustration expressed by many of their constituents. Buttenschon said her office has received messages from hundreds of residents in her district that they are "on the verge of giving up hope" because of the unemployment system's failures.
"The investigation by the comptroller's office is essential to ensure accountability as well as to eliminate those bottlenecks in the system that are preventing people from having their claims approved and their benefits started," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.