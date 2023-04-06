After several "swatting" incidents targeting New York schools, a trio of state lawmakers have proposed legislation to increase penalties for the crime.

The bill introduced by Republican state Sens. Dean Murray, Jim Tedisco and Mark Walczyk would elevate swatting from a class A misdemeanor to a class E felony. Swatting is the false reporting of a threat, such as a bombing or shooting, with the goal of generating a large law enforcement response.

Individuals convicted of swatting now face up to one year in jail. However, if the lawmakers' proposal becomes law, the sentence would be 1.5 to four years in state prison.

"Let me be clear: 'Swatting' is not funny and it's not cool," said Murray, a Long Island Republican. "It is dangerous and illegal."

Dozens of New York schools have dealt with swatting incidents in the last two weeks. Shortly after the school shooting in Nashville, there were more than 30 schools in New York that received false school shooter threats. That number increased this week when more than 50 schools across the state received similar threats.

The state Education Department and New York State Police sent a joint letter to school administrators urging them to review their safety measures for responding to these incidents. But lawmakers are hoping that increased penalties will prevent the false, disruptive threats.

"With these terror calls, it's becoming open season on spreading fear, stress, anxiety and depression throughout our vulnerable student bodies as well as staff and their families," Tedisco said. "These contacts threatening violence in our schools is another form of terrorism which cannot be allowed to stand."