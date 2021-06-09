NY legislators pass bill to end double-bunking at Cayuga, other state prisons

New York is close to prohibiting the use of double-bunking in state prisons.

The state Legislature has approved legislation that would end the practice, which is primarily used in medium-security prisons like Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia. It has been blamed by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents corrections officers, for contributing to the rise in prison violence.

Double-bunking was often used in dormitory settings. In a prison unit that could house 50 incarcerated individuals, a top bunk was installed on some beds to increase inmate capacity to 60.

Anthony Annucci, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told state lawmakers in September that they are no longer relying on double-bunking because of the decrease in the incarcerated population. According to DOCCS, the prison population has declined by 56.7% since 1999. As of May, there were 31,456 inmates in state correctional facilities.

But DOCCS didn't end the practice. Annucci said at the hearing last fall that while the bunks would be taken out of use, they would be available "if we ever need them in an emergency."