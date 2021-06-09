NY legislators pass bill to end double-bunking at Cayuga, other state prisons

New York is close to prohibiting the use of double-bunking in state prisons.
The state Legislature has approved legislation that would end the practice, which is primarily used in medium-security prisons like Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia. It has been blamed by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents corrections officers, for contributing to the rise in prison violence.
Double-bunking was often used in dormitory settings. In a prison unit that could house 50 incarcerated individuals, a top bunk was installed on some beds to increase inmate capacity to 60.
Anthony Annucci, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told state lawmakers in September that they are no longer relying on double-bunking because of the decrease in the incarcerated population. According to DOCCS, the prison population has declined by 56.7% since 1999. As of May, there were 31,456 inmates in state correctional facilities.
But DOCCS didn't end the practice. Annucci said at the hearing last fall that while the bunks would be taken out of use, they would be available "if we ever need them in an emergency."
In an email to The Citizen on Wednesday, DOCCS spokesman Thomas Mailey didn't comment on the bill, citing the department's policy about commenting on pending legislation. But he confirmed that the department removed approximately 3,000 top bunks from medium-security prisons in 2020 "in order to allow for greater social distancing and making all those dormitories 50-person maximum capacity."
"The safety and security of staff and the incarcerated population in our correctional facilities is a top priority for the department," he said.
There tend to be partisan stances on various issues affecting prisons, but there was bipartisan support for ending double-bunking. Assemblyman Billy Jones, a Democrat and former corrections officer, introduced the legislation to prohibit double-bunking in state prisons. There were Democratic and Republican cosponsors in the Assembly. The same was true in the Senate, where the bill was sponsored by state Sen. Luis Sepulveda and cosponsored by Democratic and GOP senators.
The bill received near-unanimous support in both houses. The Senate passed it by a 63-0 vote in April. The Assembly approved the measure by a 148-1 vote on Monday.
"As a 20-year correction officer, I've worked in dorms that utilize double bunks to house inmates," Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said. "The prison setting is stressful enough without requiring a single officer to supervise 60 inmates during a shift. The practice of double-bunking is irresponsible and outdated. The need to address the overcrowding in medium dorms by removing double bunks and limiting the number of inmates in those dorms to a maximum of 50 is well overdue."
The legislation now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his review. His office hasn't indicated whether he will sign it.
NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers is urging Cuomo to sign the bill into law. He acknowledged the need for double-bunking in the past when the state had a larger number of incarcerated individuals. But, he said, that need no longer exists.
The union representing correction officers has criticized double-bunking after attacks on staff. The organization believes that double-bunking and placing more inmates in confined areas led to increased violence. DOCCS disputes this — Annucci said at a hearing in 2020 that other factors, not double-bunking, contributed to the rise in violence — but there has been an uptick in attacks on staff over the past several years.
According to DOCCS, there were 759 assaults on staff in 2016, including 198 in medium-security prisons. Last year, there were 1,047 assaults on staff, with 262 reported in medium-security facilities.
"By passing legislation prohibiting this outdated practice, the state is finally right-sizing the system with the safety and security of our staff in mind," Powers said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.