NY legislator's proposal to reform Western Regional OTB gets mixed reviews

After state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said last year that the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation needed to "clean up its operations," a Buffalo-area state senator has proposed reforms to address the findings of two audits and restructure the organization's board of directors.

The state Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering voted Monday to advance three bills introduced by state Sen. Tim Kennedy. Kennedy's reform plan includes a bill to set a $15 cap on the value of gifts an OTB board member, employee or officer can receive.

The limit on gifts is in response to one audit conducted by the state comptroller's office that found the Western Regional OTB, which covers Cayuga and 14 other counties, spent more than $121,000 on various perks, including alcohol and tickets to sporting events, for board members and employees.

Kennedy also introduced a bill that would prohibit OTB vehicles from being used at take-home vehicles. A separate audit performed by the state comptroller's office found Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Western Regional OTB, did not keep records detailing his use of an official vehicle.

The third measure has received some pushback from OTB and state and local elected officials. Kennedy wants to restructure the Western Regional OTB's board of directors. Instead of each county having one representative, the makeup of the board would be based on population.

Under the proposal, Erie County would have four representatives and Monroe, Orleans and Wyoming counties would have three. The cities of Buffalo and Rochester would each have one board member. Niagara County would have one representative. One member would represent Cayuga, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Schuyler and Seneca counties, while another would represent Cattaraugus, Oswego and Wayne counties. The governor, Assembly speaker and state Senate majority leader would each appoint one member.

"The comptroller's report very clearly outlined mismanagement and dysfunction at the Western Regional OTB, and demonstrated a clear need for reforms at the corporation, which has been plagued with problems for years," Kennedy said. "Through this legislation, we're holding members accountable, revising outdated policy, and creating fairer representation on the OTB board moving forward."

State Sen. Pam Helming, who represents parts of Cayuga and other counties in the Western Regional OTB, voted against the bill when it was considered by the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee on Monday.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, believes Kennedy's proposal "dilutes the representation, and the voice, of our rural counties on the board." She also thinks it would be government overreach by allowing the governor and state legislative leaders to appoint members.

"To my knowledge, that's never been done before," she said. "Western OTB contributes significant revenue to our rural counties and supports many charitable causes in our local communities. There is no reason to change the board's membership and I oppose this bill."

Among those supporting Kennedy's plan is DiNapoli, whose audits outlined the lack of oversight at Western Regional OTB.

"The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. gave generous perks to board members, employees and others, ignoring state rules. My auditors found a troubling disregard for appropriate safeguards to hold people accountable and protect public resources," he said. "Senator Kennedy is proposing legislation that addresses this mismanagement and our major audit findings. I look forward to working with Senator Kennedy on these critical reforms and holding government accountable."

Now that the OTB reform bills have cleared the committee phase, they have been added to the Senate calendar for floor consideration. It's unknown when the Senate will vote on the bills. The state Assembly must pass the bills, too, before they are sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for review.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.