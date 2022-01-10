NY legislators push voting reforms: Ballot drop boxes, college polling places and more

The Democratic-led New York State Senate on Monday passed a package of election reform bills, including legislation that would allow for absentee ballot drop boxes and require college campuses to have polling places.

Calling New York a "safer haven for electoral participation," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and members of the Democratic conference outlined the legislation during a news conference before the votes.

Two of the bills would allow voters to use COVID-19 as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot to vote in general and school board elections. There has been a similar rule in place since the pandemic began in March 2020, but the bills would ensure it can continue for this year's elections.

A separate pair of measures have been endorsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who delivered her State of the State address last week. She announced her support for placing polling places on college campuses and reducing the voter registration deadline from 25 to 10 days before an election.

A bill would create new election districts comprised of college campuses if there are at least 300 registered voters on the property. By establishing a new election district, it would require campuses to have a polling place.

Other proposals that were included in the package:

• Allowing local election boards to create absentee ballot drop-off locations

• Ensuring that candidates for executive and legislative offices appear first on the ballot

• Give counties the option of having two or more portable early voting locations

• Prohibits foreign-owned companies from making corporate contributions to New York state campaigns

• Permitting voters to register at a second residence

• Require affidavit ballots to be counted if a voter appears at a polling place in the correct count but in the wrong election district

• Require absentee ballots to be counted, despite stray marks or other flaws, if the "express intentions of the voter are unambiguous"

The 11-point legislative package builds on other reforms adopted since Democrats took control of the state Senate. One of the most significant changes was the creation of a nine-day early voting period.

"Under our conference's leadership, New York has transformed itself into a pro-voting state where people are actually encouraged to show up at the polls," Stewart-Cousins said.

For state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, New York is countering actions taken in other states to restrict voting. He mentioned efforts to limit absentee or early voting. About half of the Democrats' package deals with absentee or early voting.

"The state Senate will remain a defender of democracy and we will continue our journey from worst to first (in electoral participation)," Myrie said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

