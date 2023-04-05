Hotels and motels in New York could soon be required to maintain default air conditioner temperatures.

A bill introduced by state Sen. Rachel May and Assemblyman Harvey Epstein would mandate air conditioner default settings in lodging facilities. If the legislation is approved, default temperatures could not be lower than 75 degrees from May through October or higher than 64 degrees from November through April.

Guests would continue to have the ability to change the air conditioner temperature in their rooms, according to the legislative memo.

The bill's supporters view it as an energy conservation measure. They cited a survey conducted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration that found hotels and motels use an average of 14 kilowatt hours of electricity and 49 cubic feet of natural gas per square foot every year.

The sponsors note that the World Health Organization recommends minimum room temperatures of 64 degrees during cold-weather months and 75 degrees during the warmer seasons "to protect the health of the general population."

"Though guests will be at liberty to change the temperature according to their preference," the bill's memo reads, "a default setting supports energy saving behavior."

The New York State Hospitality and Tourism Association, an advocacy group representing hotels, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legislation was introduced on Tuesday. It has been referred to the consumer protection committees in the state Assembly and Senate.