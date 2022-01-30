NY legislators to split Cayuga County into two congressional districts

State lawmakers will vote on a proposal that will split Cayuga County into two congressional districts.

The legislation, which was released on Sunday, details how the county would be divided. The new 22nd Congressional District would include the city of Auburn and the towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Scipio, Sempronius, Sennett, Springport, Summerhill, Throop and Venice. The remaining towns — Cato, Conquest, Ira, Mentz, Montezuma, Sterling and Victory — would be in the newly drawn 24th district.

The town of Brutus would be split, according to the legislation. Part of the town would be in the 22nd district, while the rest would be in the 24th.

Legislators kept most of Cayuga County, including Auburn, in a central New York district. The 22nd would be comprised of all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

The 22nd replaces the existing 24th district represented by U.S. Rep. John Katko. Katko, a Republican, announced earlier this month that he will not seek reelection this year.

The 24th would be a sprawling district extending from western New York to the North Country. All of Genesee, Orleans and Wayne counties would be in the district along with parts of Erie, Jefferson, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Wyoming and Yates counties. This would be U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' new district. Jacobs, a Republican, represents parts of western New York and the Finger Lakes region in Congress.

For the last decade, Cayuga County was kept whole in one congressional district with all of Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County. But it's not unusual for the county to be split into multiple congressional districts.

From 2003 to 2013, the county was part of two districts. Auburn and the southern half of the county were in the 24th district, which included parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier. The northern towns were part of the 25th district, which consisted of Onondaga, Wayne and part of Monroe.

The state Legislature is expected to vote on the maps this week. Lawmakers took over the process after the failure of the state Independent Redistricting Commission to reach a consensus on plans for congressional and state legislative lines.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

