UFC is endorsing legislation to lower New York's ticket tax for mixed martial arts fights.

The bill sponsored by state Sen. Kevin Parker and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski would reduce the ticket tax, or gate tax, from 8.5% to 3% for MMA bouts.

Not only is New York's ticket tax the highest in the country, but it is not aligned with the gate tax for other combat sports held in the state. While other states have the same ticket tax for all combat sports, New York's ticket tax is lower for boxing (3%).

Lawrence Epstein, UFC's chief operating officer, said in a statement that the leading MMA organization seeks fairness for its fans.

"It is unfair that MMA fans pay a ticket tax of 8.5% — highest in the nation — while boxing fans pay a 3% tax," Epstein said. "It's time for New York to stop being the only state in the nation that taxes boxing and MMA fans differently and to align the gate tax for all combat sports."

New York legalized professional mixed martial arts fights in 2016 after a nearly 20-year ban. UFC held its first New York event later that year at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Over the past seven years, UFC has held 15 events in New York, including several in upstate. The events generated an estimated economic output of $180 million and UFC paid more than $5.4 million in state and local taxes.

A version of the bill authored by Parker, D-Brooklyn, and Zebrowski, D-Rockland County, was first introduced shortly after MMA's legalization in New York. The initial bill sought parity by proposing an 8.5% ticket tax for all combat sports, which would have raised the gate tax for boxing events. A similar measure introduced in 2021 would have set the ticket tax at 5% for all combat sports.

None of the previous bills advanced out of committee. But the legislation's sponsors are hopeful that there will be action to address MMA's higher ticket tax.

"I have long been an MMA fan and I've been a fan of boxing for even longer," Parker said. "Both are tough sports and both produce a lot of New York athletes and New York fans. I don't think it's right to penalize MMA fans and sock an extra nearly $3 tax on a $50 ticket that a fan going to a boxing event in the same venue wouldn't have to pay."

Zebrowski added that there is "no rationale" for continuing the higher MMA ticket tax. He thinks that lowering the ticket tax for MMA will encourage promotions, such as UFC, to hold more events in New York.

"Correcting this difference is not only the right thing to do from a fairness perspective, it also makes economic sense," he said.