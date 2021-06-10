NY Legislature agrees to expand early voting

"This bill does a simple thing," Gianaris, D-Queens, said. "It says we need more sites for early voting to make it easier for people to go out, cast their votes and not spend half the day doing it."

Some Republican lawmakers criticized the bill. State Sen. Ed Rath, who represents parts of western New York, panned it as "flawed" and said it takes a one-size-fits-all approach. But a handful of GOP senators broke with their party to support the early voting expansion.

In central New York, the legislation isn't expected to have a major impact on smaller counties. Now, Cayuga County must have a minimum of one early voting location. That won't change if Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill into law. Because Oswego County has over 76,000 registered voters, it will need a minimum of two early voting sites, up from one under the current law.

But the biggest change will be for Onondaga County, the largest county in the region. With nearly 320,000 registered voters, state law requires the county to have a minimum of six early voting sites. If the bill is signed into law, Onondaga must have at least 10 locations.