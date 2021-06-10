NY Legislature agrees to expand early voting

The state Legislature finalized a bill that will expand early voting in New York and require counties to offer more polling locations during that nine-day period for general, primary and special elections.
The legislation, the product of an agreement between the state Assembly and Senate, would require counties with at least 500,000 registered voters to have one early voting center for every 40,000 thousand registered voters. Counties with less than 500,000 voters will need to have one early voting site for every 30,000 registered voters.
It's a significant change from the existing law, which mandates early voting sites for every 50,000 registered voters regardless of the county's size. The minimum number of sites required can't be greater than 10 — a provision that will remain in effect for smaller counties.
The bill also requires counties to place at least one early voting site in their largest municipality. It would increase the number of hours early voting locations must be open on holidays and weekends from five to eight, and allow sites to stay open until 8 p.m. (instead of 6 p.m.) on Saturdays and Sundays.
The state Senate passed the bill by a 45-18 vote. The state Assembly approved it Thursday evening.
State Sen. Michael Gianaris, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, explained that the proposal is in response to what happened during early voting in 2020. At several sites across the state, there were long lines and some people waited hours to vote.
"This bill does a simple thing," Gianaris, D-Queens, said. "It says we need more sites for early voting to make it easier for people to go out, cast their votes and not spend half the day doing it."
Some Republican lawmakers criticized the bill. State Sen. Ed Rath, who represents parts of western New York, panned it as "flawed" and said it takes a one-size-fits-all approach. But a handful of GOP senators broke with their party to support the early voting expansion.
In central New York, the legislation isn't expected to have a major impact on smaller counties. Now, Cayuga County must have a minimum of one early voting location. That won't change if Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill into law. Because Oswego County has over 76,000 registered voters, it will need a minimum of two early voting sites, up from one under the current law.
But the biggest change will be for Onondaga County, the largest county in the region. With nearly 320,000 registered voters, state law requires the county to have a minimum of six early voting sites. If the bill is signed into law, Onondaga must have at least 10 locations.
In May, Democratic members of Onondaga County's state legislative delegation pledged to pass a legislative fix if the county election boards didn't increase the number of early voting locations. There has been a partisan fight over the number of sites because Democrats want more, but Republicans want to stick with the minimum.
"Fostering participating in our democracy and building trust in our electoral systems is the right thing to do," said state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. "As we await the governor's signature, I'm committed to working with elections officials and policymakers in Onondaga County on both sides of the aisle to ensure we have at least 10 sites and the funding to operate them."
One criticism of early voting raised by Republicans is that expanding the number of sites can be an unfunded mandate for local election boards. Since early voting was implemented in 2019, the state has provided funding to assist with equipment purchases and operational expenses.
If Cuomo signs the bill, it won't take effect until April 1, 2022. Gianaris noted that's around the time when the state approves a new budget for the fiscal year.
"We will have the ability to provide additional funding," he said.
