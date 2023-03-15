Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to help the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision with recruitment has been rejected by the state Legislature.

Hochul proposed changing the minimum hiring age for corrections officers from 21 to 19. According to the state Division of Budget, lowering the hiring age would help increase the candidate pool.

DOCCS reported on March 1 that there are 16,091 corrections officers, a 27% drop since 1999.

However, the Democratic-controlled state Legislature does not support Hochul's plan. The proposal to lowering the minimum hiring age for corrections officers was not included in the one-house budgets released by the state Assembly and Senate.

In their one-house budget, Assembly Democrats explained that they reject two corrections-related proposals that were included in Hochul's budget plan — lowering the hiring age for officers and expanding the use of body scanners in prisons.

The state Senate sided with Hochul on buying body scanners for state prisons, although they did modify the proposal in their one-house budget by limiting it to DOCCS and not state Office of Children and Family Services facilities. But like the state Assembly, the Senate did not include the lower hiring age for corrections officers in their spending plan.

After Hochul unveiled her budget plan that included the proposal to lower the minimum hiring age for corrections officers, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association endorsed the concept. Michael Powers, president of NYSCOPBA, said "any recruitment efforts to increase staffing levels is a step in the right direction to improve safety..." He also called for ideas to retain employees.

The Assembly and Senate will pass their one-house budgets and negotiate a final budget with Hochul. The goal is to have the budget finalized by April 1 — the first day of the new fiscal year.