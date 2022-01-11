NY Legislature rejects redistricting commission's proposed maps

As expected, state lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly rejected the congressional and state legislative district maps drawn by the New York Independent Redistricting Commission.

The commission, which was created following the passage of a constitutional amendment in 2014, must submit its proposals to the Legislature for review. If legislators reject the first proposal, as they did on Monday, then the commission has 15 days to submit a second set of maps. If the Legislature disapproves of those lines, then it can take control of the redistricting process and draw its own maps.

The 10-member commission could not reach a consensus on one proposal, so it submitted competing plans— one from Democratic commissioners, the other from Republicans — to the Legislature for consideration.

Democratic state legislators voted against both plans. But Republicans, especially in the state Senate, supported the GOP proposal.

"It's my understanding that these two maps handed down by the IRC are the closest to a consensus that came out of that commission," state Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Staten Island Republican, said before voting in support of the plan.

Democrats panned the process and the structure of the commission. State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader, noted the legislation that led to the creation of the commission was a product of an agreement negotiated, in part, by the Senate Republicans. The GOP controlled the state Senate at the time.

Gianaris, D-Queens, said the existing Democratic majority is respecting the commission's work. He added that they will consider their revised plans in the next couple of weeks.

"We are doing the best we can with the flawed process that was given to us by you," he said.

The redistricting process will determine the congressional and state legislative district lines for the next decade. New York will lose one seat in the House of Representatives, leaving it with 26 congressional districts. There are also 150 Assembly districts and 63 state Senate districts that must be redrawn.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at robert.harding@lee.net.

