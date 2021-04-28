NY Legislature repeals Cuomo's food-with-drinks order for bars, restaurants

New York lawmakers on Wednesday voted to end Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order that required food to be sold with alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants.
The state Senate passed the resolution by a 61-0 vote. The state Assembly followed with a 149-0 vote. With approval by both houses, the order has been terminated.
Cuomo issued the executive order in July 2020 to prevent gatherings and mingling at bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, critics of the order — including many state legislators — questioned the science behind the directive. They also expressed concerns about how the order would affect bars and restaurants already struggling due to the pandemic.
The State Liquor Authority issued guidance that attracted more criticism because it defined what food items could be sold with alcoholic beverages to abide by the order.
State Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties and sponsored the resolution to repeal the food-with-drinks order, called Cuomo's directive "arbitrary and burdensome."
"I have yet to find any scientific literature that finds a correlation between ordering food with your drink and stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Mannion, a former high school science teacher.
The state Legislature also voted to repeal other executive orders related to vaccine distribution — certain regulations for priority groups and penalties have been eliminated — and ensuring that those volunteering to assist the state during the pandemic are considered public officers.
It's the first time legislators have terminated any of Cuomo's emergency executive orders during the pandemic. The state Legislature approved a bill in March that rolled back the governor's executive authority — a move that came after additional scrutiny of Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and multiple allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including current and former aides.
For months, Republicans have sought to end Cuomo's emergency powers and repeal the executive orders, including the food-with-drinks directive. Many of the GOP lawmakers who spoke Wednesday noted that their Democratic colleagues finally joined them in supporting the repeal of the orders.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, whose district includes part of southern Cayuga County, borrowed a quote from Bruce Willis's character in "Die Hard."
"Welcome to the party, pal!" he said.
When state legislative leaders announced on Tuesday that it would vote to end some of Cuomo's orders, the governor's office downplayed the significance of the action.
Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, said they planned to lift the food-with-drinks order "in the coming days."
"We are pleased that the legislature agrees that we have made enough progress on COVID that New York is in a position to repeal this provision," he added.
Before the state Legislature voted to repeal the orders, Cuomo announced that the midnight curfew in effect for bars and restaurants would end next month — on May 17 for outdoor dining areas and May 31 for indoor dining rooms.
State lawmakers aren't done reviewing the orders and determining whether to end more directives. It's possible that more orders could be repealed during the legislative session — unless Cuomo beats them to it.
"As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to being removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state's economy," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.
