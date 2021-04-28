NY Legislature repeals Cuomo's food-with-drinks order for bars, restaurants

State Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties and sponsored the resolution to repeal the food-with-drinks order, called Cuomo's directive "arbitrary and burdensome."

"I have yet to find any scientific literature that finds a correlation between ordering food with your drink and stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Mannion, a former high school science teacher.

The state Legislature also voted to repeal other executive orders related to vaccine distribution — certain regulations for priority groups and penalties have been eliminated — and ensuring that those volunteering to assist the state during the pandemic are considered public officers.

It's the first time legislators have terminated any of Cuomo's emergency executive orders during the pandemic. The state Legislature approved a bill in March that rolled back the governor's executive authority — a move that came after additional scrutiny of Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and multiple allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including current and former aides.

