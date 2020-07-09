NY Legislature to hold joint hearing on independent redistricting

Under the new amendment, the commission must hold 12 hearings during the redistricting process. The state Legislature still has the authority to approve the redistricting plan. If state lawmakers vote twice to reject the commission's proposal, then the Assembly and Senate can amend the maps.

The new independent commission seeks to address partisan gerrymandering and other concerns with the redistricting process, including representation of minority communities in New York.

When the legislative district maps were drawn ahead of the 2012 election, Democrats controlled the state Assembly and Republicans held the state Senate. There was an agreement on new state legislative district lines, but a federal judge drew new maps for the state's 27 congressional districts.

One development that could delay the redistricting process before the 2022 election is the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau suspended its field operations for the 2020 census. While the agency has started to resume some operations, the count has been affected by the health crisis.

Even with the delay, good government groups like the League of Women Voters of New York State believe that public input in the redistricting process could begin on an earlier timetable.

"This hearing will allow groups representing diverse communities throughout New York state to offer recommendations for best practices to our new redistricting process," said Jennifer Wilson, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of New York State.

