NY limits bars, restaurants to takeout services due to coronavirus; casinos, theaters to close

Bar and restaurants in New York will be required to provide delivery or take-out service only and casinos, gyms and movie theaters will close temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actions are part of a regional agreement between Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. The three states partnered to adopt regulations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The goal of the standards is to limit social gatherings to no more than 50 people. The order will take effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

Bars and restaurants must close to patrons, but delivery and take-out services will be permitted. A waiver for carryout alcohol will be provided, according to Cuomo's office.

Commercial casinos, gyms and movie theaters will be closed until further notice beginning at 8 p.m. Monday. The gaming facilities include del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.

"Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn't crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that," Cuomo said.