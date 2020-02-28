NY local government officials: Don't change state bail reform law

As several New York district attorneys and sheriffs argue that the state bail reform law should be modified or repealed, more than 30 local government officials believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature shouldn't make any changes to the measure.

Thirty-six local elected officials — from New York City Council members to town board members in upstate — signed a letter urging Cuomo and state lawmakers to preserve the law.

In the letter, local elected officials asked state legislators to "resist the misinformation" and "stand by your decision to make the pretrial system more fair to thousands of New Yorkers."

The 2019-20 state budget included the new bail reform law. Under the law, which took effect Jan. 1, cash bail has been eliminated for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses.

Supporters of the law say it ends the practice of holding individuals for long periods of time — sometimes years — because they can't afford bail. But critics believe it jeopardizes public safety because some individuals accused of serious crimes have been issued appearance tickets and released from police custody.