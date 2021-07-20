NY Lottery adds second daily Take 5 drawing

There will be two opportunities each day to enter the New York Lottery's Take 5 drawing.

The lottery announced Tuesday that it's adding a second daily Take 5 drawing. The change takes effect Monday, July 26.

Until now, there has been one daily Take 5 drawing. Two other games, Numbers and Win 4, have twice-daily drawings.

Beginning Monday, there will be Take 5 drawings at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each day. Sales for the mid-day drawing will stop at 2:15 p.m.

"Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year," said Gweneth Dean, executive director of the New York Lottery. "The added drawing for this popular game will give New York players more chances to win."

For the Take 5 drawing, players select five numbers from 1 to 39. Prizes vary depending on the pool, but the top prize for choosing all five numbers drawn is an estimated $57,575.70. Players who pick four of the five numbers win the estimated second prize of $508.02.

The third prize for selecting three of the numbers is about $25. Players who get two of the five numbers win a free play, which is another ticket for the next Take 5 drawing.