NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin visits Auburn for 'emotional' Tubman park tour

AUBURN — Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin marveled at what he was seeing: A piece of Cayuga County — and American — history.

Benjamin stopped in Auburn on Friday to tour the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. He was joined by Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, and Rev. Paul Carter, who led the tour.

As Carter and Hill led Benjamin through the Home for the Aged, which Tubman established on her property, they showed him artifacts that help tell Tubman's story. Hill informed Benjamin that at the site, they celebrate the work of the "free Harriet."

"Her work didn't end when she started bringing people from being enslaved in the South, those freedom seekers, north," Hill said. "Her work just began and then she did the work of freedom."

Benjamin looked around inside the Home for the Aged. "This is amazing," he remarked.

After the tour, he described it as an emotional experience. He grew up in New York City — Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens — and noted that a Harriet Tubman statue in central Harlem is often used to host women's empowerment events.

While speaking with reporters, he echoed Hill's statement about celebrating the free Harriet.