NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin visits Auburn for 'emotional' Tubman park tour

AUBURN — Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin marveled at what he was seeing: A piece of Cayuga County — and American — history.
Benjamin stopped in Auburn on Friday to tour the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. He was joined by Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, and Rev. Paul Carter, who led the tour.
As Carter and Hill led Benjamin through the Home for the Aged, which Tubman established on her property, they showed him artifacts that help tell Tubman's story. Hill informed Benjamin that at the site, they celebrate the work of the "free Harriet."
"Her work didn't end when she started bringing people from being enslaved in the South, those freedom seekers, north," Hill said. "Her work just began and then she did the work of freedom."
Benjamin looked around inside the Home for the Aged. "This is amazing," he remarked.
After the tour, he described it as an emotional experience. He grew up in New York City — Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens — and noted that a Harriet Tubman statue in central Harlem is often used to host women's empowerment events.
While speaking with reporters, he echoed Hill's statement about celebrating the free Harriet.
"A lot of times we hear about the Underground Railroad," Benjamin said, referring to Tubman's role in helping enslaved people escape from bondage. "But we have to remember that was just a part of her story. After that, she continued to fight for justice for everyone."
It was not only the first time Benjamin visited the Tubman park, but it was his first time in this part of the state. He lives in Harlem and spent time in Albany as a state senator before Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed him lieutenant governor.
He plans to spread the word about the historic site in Auburn. He wants to bring children from New York City to visit the Tubman park. He also wants to ensure the state government plays a role in preserving the landmark and celebrating Tubman's life in New York.
"This is, to me, sacred ground and as a new lieutenant governor, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that sites like this have the resources they need," Benjamin said. "This is beyond us. People are coming from all over the world to see Harriet Tubman."
By making the Harriet Tubman park his first stop in Cayuga County as lieutenant governor, Benjamin is following in Hochul's footsteps. When she became lieutenant governor in 2015, her first visit to Cayuga County included a stop at the Tubman park.
