NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul among recipients of 2020 Harriet Tubman Freedom Award

While accepting her award, Hochul spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the disproportionate impact on women and communities of color. She also addressed the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

"People of all backgrounds are coming together to use their voices and their feet to demand change," she said. "And if Harriet were alive today, I have no doubt that she would be leading the charge. But she did prove during her 93 years on Earth that black lives do matter. If only people had listened then what a different country we would live in today."