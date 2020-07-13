NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul among recipients of 2020 Harriet Tubman Freedom Award

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul considers Harriet Tubman one of her personal heroes. Over the weekend, she received an award named in honor of the abolitionist and American icon.
Hochul is one of seven recipients of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Award, which is presented annually during the Harriet Tubman Freedom Musical Festival. Due to COVID-19, a virtual festival was held this year.
This year's honorees include three women associated with "Harriet," a 2019 film about Tubman's life. The movie's director, Kasi Lemmons, and producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg received the award.
Baraka Sele, a performing arts curator and producer in the New York City area, was also recognized. Two central New York officials — Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson and Bea Gonzalez, who served as vice president for community engagement and special assistant to the chancellor at Syracuse University, round out the list of award winners.
In a speech during the virtual music festival, Hochul detailed her passion for Tubman's story. She recalled going to the library as an 8-year-old and finding a book about Tubman. Reading the book, she said, was "an inspiring and transformative experience."
"I read that story countless times and have viewed Harriet Tubman as a hero in my life," Hochul added.
After being elected lieutenant governor in 2014, one of Hochul's first visits to Auburn was a stop at the Harriet Tubman Home — one of the sites that are part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in the city. She met with National Park Service representatives who visited the site and noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration supported the establishment of the national park.
The park was formally established in January 2017.
Hochul also attended the opening of Auburn's Equal Rights Heritage Center in 2018. The purpose of the facility, which has exhibits about various struggles for equal rights, is to serve as a visitor center for nearby landmarks, including the Tubman park.
When downtown Auburn businesses began to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown, Hochul visited the city in June. One of the stops was the Equal Rights Heritage Center, where there's a statue of Tubman outside of the building.
While accepting her award, Hochul spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the disproportionate impact on women and communities of color. She also addressed the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
"People of all backgrounds are coming together to use their voices and their feet to demand change," she said. "And if Harriet were alive today, I have no doubt that she would be leading the charge. But she did prove during her 93 years on Earth that black lives do matter. If only people had listened then what a different country we would live in today."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
