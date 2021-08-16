NY mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

As of Aug. 11, 75% of New York's 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated. At Auburn Community Hospital in Cayuga County, 78% of workers are vaccinated.

According to the state Department of Health, 76% of adult care facility employees and 70% of nursing home workers are fully vaccinated. Three of Cayuga County's nursing homes — The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn (74.3%), Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn (80.9%) and Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia (79.4%) — have three-quarters of employees vaccinated. Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has a low staff vaccination rate — 54.8% — compared to other facilities in the county.

"The data and science tell us that getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations, and enable us to resume our daily routines," state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "This mandate will both help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the Delta variant."

The health department has also approved a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals. The federal Centers for Disease Control recommended and the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses for this population last week.