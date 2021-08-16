NY mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

The state Department of Health will issue a directive requiring health care workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities in New York to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The order will require private and public hospitals, long-term care facilities and nursing homes to develop policies mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. There will be exceptions for medical or religious reasons.
Under the new mandate, health care workers must receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Sept. 27.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced the requirement on Monday, said the goal of the mandate is to stop the spread of the Delta variant, which has been found in more than 80% of positive cases in New York.
"Our health care heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine," said Cuomo, who previously announced that patient-facing employees in state-run hospitals, including Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, will be required to get vaccinated by Labor Day.
Health care workers have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines since federal regulators approved emergency use authorizations for Moderna and Pfizer in December. Auburn Community Hospital and Cayuga County nursing homes began holding vaccination clinics for employees later that month.
As of Aug. 11, 75% of New York's 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated. At Auburn Community Hospital in Cayuga County, 78% of workers are vaccinated.
According to the state Department of Health, 76% of adult care facility employees and 70% of nursing home workers are fully vaccinated. Three of Cayuga County's nursing homes — The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn (74.3%), Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn (80.9%) and Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia (79.4%) — have three-quarters of employees vaccinated. Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has a low staff vaccination rate — 54.8% — compared to other facilities in the county.
"The data and science tell us that getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations, and enable us to resume our daily routines," state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "This mandate will both help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the Delta variant."
The health department has also approved a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals. The federal Centers for Disease Control recommended and the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses for this population last week.
Immunocompromised people will be eligible to receive a third dose at least 28 days after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. In New York, that includes individuals who are being treated for blood cancers, have received an organ transplant and are taking medications that can suppress the immune system, or had a stem cell transplant within the past two years.
