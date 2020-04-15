NY mask mandate: Cuomo orders people to wear face coverings in public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he will issue an executive order requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in public if they're in a place where social distancing isn't possible.

The extraordinary measure will take effect Friday. New Yorkers will be ordered to wear a mask or a mouth and nose covering, such as a bandana, in public settings. Cuomo mentioned public transit and sidewalks as examples. But it would apply to other settings, including grocery stores, that could be considered congested areas.

"If you're going to be in public and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask and put the mask on when you're not in socially distant places," Cuomo said.

The new executive order follows a similar directive from Cuomo requiring essential businesses operating in the state to provide masks to their employees. Many employers, including grocery stores, already provided masks to their staff.

Cuomo's order isn't unique to New York. Last week, Los Angeles directed residents to wear a mask or face covering when in grocery stores and other essential businesses.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a similar executive order requiring people to wear face coverings when in essential businesses and using public transportation.