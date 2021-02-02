NY mayors to Congress: Pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

More than 400 mayors across the U.S., including several from New York, are asking congressional leaders to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.
The letter, which was led by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, specifically focuses on aid for cities and local governments. Biden's proposal includes $350 billion for state and local governments.
While there has been aid for certain state and local government functions, such as education and health care, there hasn't been direct aid to states and municipalities. Governors and local leaders have requested assistance for months because of the impact COVID-19 is having on their finances. But so far, the direct aid hasn't been included in any of the relief packages.
State and local elected officials have warned of budget cuts if there isn't federal aid in the next COVID-19 relief bill.
"American cities and our essential workers have been serving at the frontlines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year," the mayors wrote in their letter. "We have been charged with executing herculean public health efforts and an unprecedented emergency response. Despite immense fiscal pressure, your local government partners oversaw those efforts, while trying to maintain essential services and increase our internal capacity to provide support for residents and businesses who have been crippled by a tanking economy."
The letter was signed by 49 New York mayors, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.
Biden is hoping for quick consideration of his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In addition to the funding for state and local governments, it also includes another round of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, assistance for renters and more money for COVID-19 vaccinations.
A group 10 Senate Republicans countered with a $618 billion proposal, but Biden and other Democrats believe that it needs to be a larger aid package.
Democrats have a majority in the House and while there is an even split in the Senate, they hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote.
House and Senate leaders are already taking steps to pass Biden's COVID-19 relief plan through a process called budget reconciliation. This would allow the Senate, which usually requires 60 votes to end debate, to pass legislation with a simple majority of 51 votes.
