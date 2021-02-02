NY mayors to Congress: Pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

More than 400 mayors across the U.S., including several from New York, are asking congressional leaders to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

The letter, which was led by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, specifically focuses on aid for cities and local governments. Biden's proposal includes $350 billion for state and local governments.

While there has been aid for certain state and local government functions, such as education and health care, there hasn't been direct aid to states and municipalities. Governors and local leaders have requested assistance for months because of the impact COVID-19 is having on their finances. But so far, the direct aid hasn't been included in any of the relief packages.

State and local elected officials have warned of budget cuts if there isn't federal aid in the next COVID-19 relief bill.

