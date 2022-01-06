NY mobile sports betting begins Saturday

The state Gaming Commission has approved four mobile sports betting operators to begin accepting wagers as early as Saturday.

The four licensees are Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers). According to the commission, the four "have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity." The platforms can commence operations at 9 a.m. Saturday.

While it's up to the operators to decide when they can begin accepting wagers, three — BetRivers, DraftKings and FanDuel — have said their mobile sportsbooks will be open to New Yorkers on Saturday.

In November, the commission awarded licenses to nine mobile sports betting operators. Along with the four that have been cleared to accept wagers on Saturday, the remaining five — Bally Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, Resorts World and Wynn Interactive — "continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met," according to the commission.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New York will join at least 16 other states that allow mobile sports betting. Until now, the state only allowed sports wagers to be placed at four commercial casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County. Tribal casinos operating in the state also accepted sports bets.

After the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, some states moved quickly to allow wagers on sporting events to be placed in casinos and on mobile platforms.

One of New York's neighbors, New Jersey, has reaped the rewards of its early entry into the mobile sports betting market. In September, the state reported its sports betting handle topped $1 billion, with more than $900 million coming from mobile platforms.

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who sponsored the mobile sports betting legislation in New York, said the state Gaming Commission's announcement is "great news for New York." He noted that the revenue from mobile sports betting will be another funding source for education, youth sports, and addiction programs.

"I want to thank the Gaming Commission for their efficiency in ensuring that these operators met all of the requirements to bring their mobile sports betting product to the people of New York ahead of the NFL playoffs," Addabbo, a Queens Democrat, said. "I look forward to the other five operators satisfying the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch in the near future and working with the Hochul administration and Gaming Commission."

When mobile sports betting was authorized in New York, the goal was for the sportsbook to be operational in time for the Super Bowl. Now, mobile sports wagering is going online as the NFL regular season ends — Week 18 games will be played this weekend — and prior to the start of the playoffs, which begin next week.

