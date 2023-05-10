Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that state agencies are monitoring Lake Ontario water levels and preparing for potential flooding along the shoreline.

The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which is part of the International Joint Commission, reports that the lake is at 247.3 feet, its highest level in the past few years and a foot above its historical average for this time of year.

While the lake is not yet at flood stage and below its record level of 248.5 feet in May 2017, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are tracking the water levels. The lake is not expected to reach the levels observed in 2017 and 2019 when several communities, including Fair Haven in Cayuga County, dealt with flooding.

The recent rising water levels are due to rainfall in the Great Lakes region over the past several weeks. Jim Basile, Fair Haven's mayor and a Cayuga County legislator representing the towns of Sterling and Victory, told The Citizen that there is concern that there could be a repeat of flooding that occurred in 2017 and 2019.

Hochul announced that state agencies will take flood mitigation actions in the coming weeks if water levels continue to rise. The possible actions include the deployment of more than 1.5 million sandbags, 20 sandbaggers, nearly 1,500 generators, 35,224 feet of temporary flood barriers and 957 water pumps.

Officials with the state Office of Emergency Management held a conference call with local leaders in counties, including Cayuga, along Lake Ontario to discuss the rising water levels.

"Residents who live and work along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have faced tremendous challenges in recent years, but by taking proactive measures and coordinating with our local government partners along the lake, we are ensuring our communities impacted by previous flood events have the resources and information they need to mitigate the impacts of potential flooding this year," Hochul said.

After the second round of flooding in 2019, the state launched the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The program is providing up to $300 million to boost shoreline communities and protect against flooding.

Some of these projects have already been completed, including four totaling $3.7 million earlier this year in northern Cayuga County.