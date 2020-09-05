NY motorcycle crash deaths up this year

New York state officials are urging drivers to be attentive and to drive carefully after data shows that motorcycle crashes have increased 17% compared to the first 8 1/2 months last year.
The Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College found there have been 86 deaths from motorcycle-involved crashes as of Aug. 15. There were 73 deaths at the same point in 2019.
During the summer months, the totals have been nearly identical. There were 48 deaths in June, July and August last year. This year, there were 47 deaths.
Earlier in the year, though, there were more motorcycle fatalities compared to last year. There was nine total in February and March, while there were none in those two months last year. In April, there were 14 deaths, up from six in the same month last year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative to crack down on drunk and impaired driving will continue through Labor Day weekend.
"Danger does not take a holiday and with increased traffic on the road this Labor Day weekend, we all have a responsibility to exercise good judgment and caution," Cuomo said. "New York state will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behavior because the safety of all drivers and passengers will always be a top priority for us."
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee offered safety tips for motorcyclists, including abiding by the state law and wearing a helmet, maintaining a safe speed, driving sober and wearing high visibility riding gear.
Other drivers are urged to follow much of the same advice in addition to yielding to motorcycles and to be focused on the road and surroundings.
There are more than 800,000 licensed motorcyclists in New York, according to the governor's office. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than people in passenger vehicles.
Motorcycles comprise only 3% of registered motor vehicles in the U.S., but motorcyclists account for 14% of traffic-related fatalities.
"The motorcycle riding season is winding down and with nice weather predicted for this long holiday weekend, we expect more traffic and more riders on the roads, so I am urging everyone to be responsible, pay attention and slow down," said Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles and chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.
