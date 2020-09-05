NY motorcycle crash deaths up this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York state officials are urging drivers to be attentive and to drive carefully after data shows that motorcycle crashes have increased 17% compared to the first 8 1/2 months last year.

The Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College found there have been 86 deaths from motorcycle-involved crashes as of Aug. 15. There were 73 deaths at the same point in 2019.

During the summer months, the totals have been nearly identical. There were 48 deaths in June, July and August last year. This year, there were 47 deaths.

Earlier in the year, though, there were more motorcycle fatalities compared to last year. There was nine total in February and March, while there were none in those two months last year. In April, there were 14 deaths, up from six in the same month last year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative to crack down on drunk and impaired driving will continue through Labor Day weekend.