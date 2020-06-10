NY nursing homes should reopen to visitors, Helming says

Visitation won't resume immediately, but nursing homes are in the process of developing plans to reopen for visitors.

Nancy Leveille, director of special projects and education development at the New York State Health Facilities Association, said nursing homes and adult care facilities have been submitting COVID-19 infection and testing data to the state. Regarding visitation, she added that "we're moving in that direction" because many nursing homes either don't have positive cases or the patients are recovering from COVID-19.

There are ongoing discussions about when nursing homes could resume visitation while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Leveille said it's likely that visitors, when visitation resumes, will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. And there will be screening procedures in place before visitors are allowed into nursing homes.

Those measures would be in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for resuming visitation with restrictions. The CDC also recommends limiting visitation to select hours during the day, setting a cap on the number of visitors per resident, scheduling visits in advance and restricting visits to a resident's room or a designated location at the facility.