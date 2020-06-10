NY nursing homes should reopen to visitors, Helming says

For nearly three months, New York nursing homes have been closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One state lawmaker thinks it's time resume visitation.
As New York regions proceed with the phased reopening of businesses, state Sen. Pam Helming believes nursing homes should be part of the process. Thousands of nursing home residents across the state have been unable to see their family members because of the coronavirus.
The number of COVID-19 cases statewide continue to decline — there were 674 new positive cases on Tuesday — but there are concerns about nursing homes because residents are considered a vulnerable population due to their age and underlying health conditions.
There have been 6,148 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The state has been criticized for the guidance provided to nursing homes that may have exposed residents to the virus.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, repeated that critique in a statement while urging the state to allow visitors into nursing homes.
"As we continue to safely reopen our state, it is time that nursing homes and long-term care facilities take their operations back into their own hands and offer safe plans for visits to resume," Helming said.
Visitation won't resume immediately, but nursing homes are in the process of developing plans to reopen for visitors.
Nancy Leveille, director of special projects and education development at the New York State Health Facilities Association, said nursing homes and adult care facilities have been submitting COVID-19 infection and testing data to the state. Regarding visitation, she added that "we're moving in that direction" because many nursing homes either don't have positive cases or the patients are recovering from COVID-19.
There are ongoing discussions about when nursing homes could resume visitation while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Leveille said it's likely that visitors, when visitation resumes, will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. And there will be screening procedures in place before visitors are allowed into nursing homes.
Those measures would be in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for resuming visitation with restrictions. The CDC also recommends limiting visitation to select hours during the day, setting a cap on the number of visitors per resident, scheduling visits in advance and restricting visits to a resident's room or a designated location at the facility.
"The goal is really to keep this pandemic at bay," she said. "We've worked so hard to get it down. The staff in the homes are really trying to keep as much as they can in terms of normal life within this pandemic going. The next step will be opening up little by little. I think we'll see some of that this summer."
So far, there is no timetable for when visitation will resume at nursing homes. Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the agency issued guidance requiring nursing homes and other long-term facilities to provide methods of communication that "meet the social and emotional needs of residents, such as video calls, assigning staff to serve as the primary contact to families for inbound calls and conducting regular outbound calls to keep families up to date."
"As we review reopening nursing homes to visitation, this guidance, which was created to protect our vulnerable nursing home population, should continue to be followed until further notice," Hammond added.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.