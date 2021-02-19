NY nursing homes to get rapid COVID-19 tests to resume visitation

After months of limited or no visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York nursing homes will be open to visitors again.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state Department of Health will issue visitation guidance. That guidance, which is based on federal guidelines, will be available Monday.
One part of the visitation rules will be requiring visitors to take a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the nursing home. The state Department of Health will provide the tests to the nursing homes at no cost, according to Cuomo.
A state advisory on nursing home visitation last updated in September required visitors to get a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their visit. The number of visitors was capped at 10% of the resident census, and there was a limit of up to two visitors per resident. If the nursing home had a positive COVID-19 case, visitation was suspended for at least 14 days.
But with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, state leaders believe they can resume visitation with safety protocols in effect. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 72% of nursing home residents have been inoculated. Half of nursing home employees have been vaccinated.
Nursing homes, through a federal program, partnered with pharmacies to vaccinate residents and staff. In Cayuga County, four nursing homes — Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Finger Lakes Center for Living, Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and The Commons on St. Anthony — began administering vaccinations in December.
With three-quarters of the state's nursing home residents vaccinated, Cuomo said the state Department of Health is recommending the resumption of visitation.
"This is going to be a very big deal for nursing home residents and families," he said.
The guidance will end a long wait for many family members who haven't seen their loved ones in nursing homes for months.
State Sen. Pam Helming, who urged the state Department of Health to revise its visitation guidance, hopes the new guidelines will be practical for families.
"Today, I can finally tell my constituents that they are closer to seeing their moms, dads, grandparents and family members," Helming, R-Canandaigua, said. "To all these families, I thank you for raising your voices and fighting so hard for your loved ones."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.