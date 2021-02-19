NY nursing homes to get rapid COVID-19 tests to resume visitation

After months of limited or no visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York nursing homes will be open to visitors again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state Department of Health will issue visitation guidance. That guidance, which is based on federal guidelines, will be available Monday.

One part of the visitation rules will be requiring visitors to take a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the nursing home. The state Department of Health will provide the tests to the nursing homes at no cost, according to Cuomo.

A state advisory on nursing home visitation last updated in September required visitors to get a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their visit. The number of visitors was capped at 10% of the resident census, and there was a limit of up to two visitors per resident. If the nursing home had a positive COVID-19 case, visitation was suspended for at least 14 days.

But with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, state leaders believe they can resume visitation with safety protocols in effect. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 72% of nursing home residents have been inoculated. Half of nursing home employees have been vaccinated.

