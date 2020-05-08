NY OK'd for federal COVID-19 pandemic food stamp program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It took more than a month, but New York has been approved for a new program that will provide food assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A coronavirus relief bill approved in March included the creation of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which aims to help families that lost access to meals due to school closures. New York submitted their Pandemic EBT plan on March 25, one week after President Donald Trump signed the legislation.

Despite New York's early submission, the state was still waiting for a determination in late April. Members of the state's congressional delegation intervened, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. U.S. Reps. John Katko and Joe Morelle also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture supporting the state's plan.

A week after members of the New York delegation contacted the USDA, the submission was approved by the Trump administration.

Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, noted that more than half of New York's public school students receive free or reduced-price school meals. Gillibrand, a Democrat who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee, added that the program will continue to support children who rely on school meals.