NY OK'd for federal COVID-19 pandemic food stamp program

It took more than a month, but New York has been approved for a new program that will provide food assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A coronavirus relief bill approved in March included the creation of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which aims to help families that lost access to meals due to school closures. New York submitted their Pandemic EBT plan on March 25, one week after President Donald Trump signed the legislation.
Despite New York's early submission, the state was still waiting for a determination in late April. Members of the state's congressional delegation intervened, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. U.S. Reps. John Katko and Joe Morelle also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture supporting the state's plan.
A week after members of the New York delegation contacted the USDA, the submission was approved by the Trump administration.
Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, noted that more than half of New York's public school students receive free or reduced-price school meals. Gillibrand, a Democrat who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee, added that the program will continue to support children who rely on school meals.
"No child should ever go hungry and I am pleased that the Trump administration listened to our request and approved New York state's P-EBT program," Gillibrand said.
Under the Pandemic EBT program, families would receive cards with an amount equaling the value of school breakfasts and lunches when the schools are closed for more than five consecutive days during the COVID-19 crisis.
The benefits would be similar to what's offered through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It will help more than 1.8 million New York children who receive free or reduced-price school meals.
"When access to school meals are disrupted, children can become food insecure quite quickly," said Sherry Tomasky, director of public affairs at Hunger Solutions New York. "While schools and community organizations are providing meals to fill the gap, tremendous barriers for families remain. (P-EBT) will provide critical resources for families to keep meals on the table."
