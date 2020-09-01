NY OKs corn mazes, haunted houses in the fall, but no petting zoos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York has issued guidance that allows corn mazes, haunted houses, hayrides and pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, but prohibits petting zoos this fall.

For corn mazes, haunted houses and pick-your-own fruit and vegetable sites, they will be allowed to operate at reduced capacity — up to 33% of maximum occupancy — and patrons will be required to wear face coverings. Farms with "U-Pick" operations can have customers pick their own apples, pumpkins or other fruits and vegetables. However, the guidance states that customers can't consume or dispose of apples while in an apple orchard.

Hayrides can be offered as long as social distancing is maintained. There are certain cleaning guidelines for hayrides, including cleaning and sanitizing handrails and other frequently touched surfaces between rides. Face coverings must be worn during the rides and there should be handwashing or sanitizing stations at drop-off areas.

Corn mazes must limit occupancy to prevent overcrowding and participants must wear a face covering. There are similar rules for haunted houses, although the indoor attractions must limit capacity to 25%. Face coverings are required and social distancing should be maintained.