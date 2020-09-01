 Skip to main content
NY OKs corn mazes, haunted houses in the fall, but no petting zoos
NEW YORK STATE

Penny's Country Farm 15

FILE - In this October 2018 photo, the corn maze at Penny's Country Farm in Union Springs.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York has issued guidance that allows corn mazes, haunted houses, hayrides and pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, but prohibits petting zoos this fall. 

For corn mazes, haunted houses and pick-your-own fruit and vegetable sites, they will be allowed to operate at reduced capacity — up to 33% of maximum occupancy — and patrons will be required to wear face coverings. Farms with "U-Pick" operations can have customers pick their own apples, pumpkins or other fruits and vegetables. However, the guidance states that customers can't consume or dispose of apples while in an apple orchard. 

Hayrides can be offered as long as social distancing is maintained. There are certain cleaning guidelines for hayrides, including cleaning and sanitizing handrails and other frequently touched surfaces between rides. Face coverings must be worn during the rides and there should be handwashing or sanitizing stations at drop-off areas. 

Corn mazes must limit occupancy to prevent overcrowding and participants must wear a face covering. There are similar rules for haunted houses, although the indoor attractions must limit capacity to 25%. Face coverings are required and social distancing should be maintained. 

Drive-thru attractions, including haunted houses and haunted corn mazes, are allowed. Individuals must remain in their vehicles unless they're using a restroom. Restrooms must allow for social distancing.

Food service isn't permitted for the drive-thru haunted houses or corn mazes. 

While petting zoos are prohibited, animal exhibits are allowed. But there is no human-to-animal contact permitted. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the guidance a few weeks before the first day of fall. Agritourism has a major economic impact across New York, especially in places like Cayuga County. 

"New York state's amazing outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities are a boon for families and communities during the fall season each year, and we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy this time with their family responsibly and safely," Cuomo said. 

The new guidance, he added, will "ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

