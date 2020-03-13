NY opens first drive-through coronavirus testing site

As many as 500 people a day could be tested at New York's first drive-through novel coronavirus testing site in New Rochelle, Westchester County.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the mobile testing center, which will serve the community most affected by the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in New York. As of Thursday, there were at least 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westchester County, most of which are in New Rochelle.
Earlier this week, Cuomo established a one-mile containment area in New Rochelle to combat the spread of the virus. Schools within the containment area are closed and mass gatherings are prohibited.
With the introduction of a drive-through testing site, the state hopes to increase the number of the tests so they can continue to identify people who have the virus and need to be quarantined.
The six-lane drive-through location is in Glen Island Park. Anyone seeking a test is asked to make an appointment by calling (888) 364-3065.
When a person arrives in their vehicle, they will be on-site for about 15 minutes. Medical staff will take swabs that are then sent to a lab. Bio-Reference, a New Jersey-based company, will conduct the tests.
"It's not only faster and easier, it's also smarter and safer," Cuomo said.
New Rochelle residents, especially vulnerable populations, will be prioritized for mobile testing. Vulnerable populations include seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions who could experience severe symptoms if they contract the respiratory illness.
Other Westchester County residents will be served at the drive-through site.
Cuomo said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and urged him to "decentralize testing." He thinks the states are in a better position to oversee testing. In New York, there are 200 private laboratories that have been used to test for HIV, the Zika virus and other illnesses.
After speaking with Pence and President Donald Trump, Cuomo said that New York has been approved to expand testing to 28 labs and commence automatic testing. Through its partnership with Bio-Reference, the private firm will be able to process 5,000 tests daily.
With the additional labs, Cuomo said there will be the capacity to conduct up to 6,000 tests per day. That's a significant upgrade over the existing capacity. Since the state began testing for coronavirus, 3,260 people have been tested.
"We do have a crisis in testing," Cuomo said. "We're not up to scale. You need to change that quickly."
Expanding testing is necessary, according to Cuomo, because the novel coronavirus could be a long-term problem. Health experts have estimated that the global pandemic could last several months.
There are at least 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 41 people have died after contracting the virus.
"I think this could be a six-, seven-, eight-, nine-month affair," Cuomo said. "I think people should start to recognize that. It's not going to be over in 30 days."
In other news:
• As other states close public schools, Cuomo was asked again if he plans to shutter public schools in New York.
Mass school closings, he said, "is not without consequence."
"Schools also run food programs for many students," he explained. "You close schools, now what do you do with those children who are home all day? You close schools, you now have parents who can't go to work. It's not that easy."
The state's policy, for now, is that if a student tests positive for coronavirus, their school is closed for at least 24 hours.
