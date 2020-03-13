NY opens first drive-through coronavirus testing site

New Rochelle residents, especially vulnerable populations, will be prioritized for mobile testing. Vulnerable populations include seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions who could experience severe symptoms if they contract the respiratory illness.

Other Westchester County residents will be served at the drive-through site.

Cuomo said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and urged him to "decentralize testing." He thinks the states are in a better position to oversee testing. In New York, there are 200 private laboratories that have been used to test for HIV, the Zika virus and other illnesses.

After speaking with Pence and President Donald Trump, Cuomo said that New York has been approved to expand testing to 28 labs and commence automatic testing. Through its partnership with Bio-Reference, the private firm will be able to process 5,000 tests daily.

With the additional labs, Cuomo said there will be the capacity to conduct up to 6,000 tests per day. That's a significant upgrade over the existing capacity. Since the state began testing for coronavirus, 3,260 people have been tested.

"We do have a crisis in testing," Cuomo said. "We're not up to scale. You need to change that quickly."