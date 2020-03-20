NY orders barbershops, salons to close to slow spread of coronavirus

Aside from businesses, the states agreed to limit recreational and social gatherings to no more than 50 people.

There's no timetable for when the businesses will be allowed to reopen. Cuomo said in a statement that New York is communicating with the other states to ensure there are uniform rules for the Northeast.

"These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans," he added.

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness that thousands of New Yorkers have contracted. While the other states have been affected by the outbreak, New York has the most cases in the country.

As of Thursday, there are 4,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York. The hospitalization rate is 19% — 777 people are receiving treatment in hospitals — and 26 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

In other news:

• Cuomo's order also allows notaries to perform their duties by using video conferencing. There are certain conditions, including a requirement that a person seeking the notary's services must present a valid photo ID during the video conference if they aren't known to the notary. The conference must be a "direct interaction" between the person and the notary. No pre-recorded videos will be permitted.

