NY orders barbershops, salons to close to slow spread of coronavirus

Barbershops and hair salons are among the businesses that will be required to close as New York aims to reduce density and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating that all barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, hair removal businesses and other personal care services close to the public. The order will take effect 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians are also covered by the order.
This is the latest round of closures agreed to by a multi-state coalition that includes New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, the states agreed to limit bars and restaurants to deliver and take-out services, while closing casinos, gyms and movie theaters.
On Wednesday, the states decided to close amusement parks, bowling alleys and indoor portions of shopping malls. Mall stores with exterior entrances may remain open.
Aside from businesses, the states agreed to limit recreational and social gatherings to no more than 50 people.
There's no timetable for when the businesses will be allowed to reopen. Cuomo said in a statement that New York is communicating with the other states to ensure there are uniform rules for the Northeast.
"These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans," he added.
The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness that thousands of New Yorkers have contracted. While the other states have been affected by the outbreak, New York has the most cases in the country.
As of Thursday, there are 4,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York. The hospitalization rate is 19% — 777 people are receiving treatment in hospitals — and 26 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
In other news:
• Cuomo's order also allows notaries to perform their duties by using video conferencing. There are certain conditions, including a requirement that a person seeking the notary's services must present a valid photo ID during the video conference if they aren't known to the notary. The conference must be a "direct interaction" between the person and the notary. No pre-recorded videos will be permitted.
