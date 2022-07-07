NY plans to open 12 mental health, substance abuse crisis centers in 2023

Two state agencies have issued a request for proposals to establish 12 new supportive crisis stabilization centers for New Yorkers with mental health or substance abuse crises.

The state Office of Mental Health and Office of Addiction Services and Supports want to open three centers in New York City and one each in the remaining nine economic development regions. The central New York region is comprised of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

The development of the centers will be supported by $71 million in funding, including $15 million from the Federal Community Mental Health Block Grant program administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

"Today's investments in mental health and substance use support centers will ensure that no New Yorker ever navigates crises alone, regardless of age, ability to pay, where they live, or where they came from," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

According to the request for proposals, the centers are expected to have contracts finalized by February 2023 and in operation by May 2023.

There are certain requirements for the centers. They must be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The governor's office said the facilities will provide assistance to individuals who are experiencing mental health or substance abuse symptoms and are in potentially harmful situations.

The centers will be certified by the state Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. To develop the centers, providers will work with local mental hygiene directors, law enforcement agencies, schools and other programs.

State officials are encouraging behavioral health providers, including peer-led organizations, to apply. Those eligible to apply include certain not-for-profit agencies or public benefit corporations with experience providing mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

More about the request for proposals can be found at omh.ny.gov/omhweb/rfp under procurement opportunities and at oasas.ny.gov/procurement.

The deadline for proposals is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

"Supportive crisis stabilization centers help individuals dealing with emotional problems get the assistance and support they need right away in a welcoming and recovery-focused environment," said Dr. Ann Sullivan, commissioner of the Office of Mental Health. "They will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week to help people cope with emotional distress or the urge to use substances."

Sullivan added that the centers will also connect individuals with other services, such as disability services, emergency housing, food and health care.