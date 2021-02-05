NY prisons begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to older inmates

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on Friday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to older inmates.

Advocates announced Thursday that the state would begin vaccinating incarcerated individuals age 65 and older. The Release Aging People in Prison Campaign said it was in response to a lawsuit.

New York's 1B priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine includes workers in several fields, including corrections officers. But the vaccine wasn't initially available for inmates in the facilities, even if they were eligible based on their age. The 1B group also includes people 65 and older.

"There are 1,075 people who are in the system who are 65 and older, and DOCCS is in the process of preparing to vaccinate that population consistent with statewide guidance for that age group," said Thomas Mailey, a department spokesperson. He added that the vaccines began on Friday.

The advocacy groups who urged DOCCS to vaccinate inmates are somewhat pleased. Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice, called the department's decision "a step in the right direction." However, he believes that it not only falls short of what's needed to protect incarcerated individuals but corrections staff and communities where prisons are located.