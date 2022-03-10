NY prisons chief faces bipartisan opposition as state Senate considers nomination

Anthony Annucci has led the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for nearly nine years, but some state lawmakers believe he should no longer hold the top job.

Annucci, who has been acting commissioner since May 2013 and a DOCCS employee for nearly 40 years, is facing bipartisan opposition after Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated him to lead the department.

That opposition came to light during two state Senate committee hearings last week. The state Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee quizzed Annucci for more than an hour as it considered his nomination. At the end of the meeting, state Sen. Fred Akshar, a Republican voted against Annucci's nomination. He had questioned the acting commissioner's handling of violence in prisons, specifically assaults on staff.

Another Republican, state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, also spoke out against Annucci. He criticized the increasing numbers of inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults occurring under Annucci's watch, and the ongoing problems with contraband being introduced into the correctional facilities.

Some Democrats were, at minimum, skeptical of whether Annucci should continue leading the department.

When state Sen. Julia Salazar, who chairs the committee, asked for a motion to advance Annucci's nomination, members were hesitant. Finally, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie agreed that the Senate Finance Committee should have an opportunity to ask Annucci questions. But he noted that he has "pretty strong reservations about this nomination."

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera added that Annucci should be judged "based on the actions he has taken or, more importantly, not taken in the last 10 years as acting commissioner."

"He is certainly a smart and slick individual... But I have some serious concerns about actually approving this nomination," Rivera, a Democrat, said.

While most nominations typically move quickly through the state Senate, Annucci's is an exception. His confirmation process has stalled due to the concerns raised by legislators.

For now, it appears Hochul is not abandoning her nomination. Hazel Crampton-Hays, the governor's press secretary, highlighted Annucci's work "leading key reforms for our administration to expand job training, improve reentry into the workforce, reduce recidivism and improve community safety."

"We continue to engage with the Legislature on these and other critical issues, and look forward to working with them to confirm the commissioner," Crampton-Hays said.

