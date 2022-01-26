NY prisons chief: No correctional facility closures planned in 2022-23 fiscal year

After three consecutive state budgets that gave the governor authority to expedite the closure of New York correctional facilities, there are no prison closures proposed in Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget.

Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told legislators during a budget hearing on Tuesday that there are "no additional closures contemplated in the upcoming fiscal year," which begins April 1.

Hochul announced in November that the state would close six prisons on March 10. The closures are largely due to the state's declining incarcerated population. According to DOCCS' January monthly report, the incarcerated population has decreased by 57.7% since 1999. As of Jan. 1, it was 30,746.

Hochul's predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, closed 18 state prisons, including two in the 2019-20 fiscal year and three in 2020-21. Last year, he asked the state Legislature for authority to expedite the closure of more state prisons and was granted that power in the budget. But he did not take any action prior to resigning in August.

That left the decision to Hochul, who said in October that she wanted a "scaling-down initiative" for some facilities.

During his virtual budget hearing appearance, Annucci faced questions about the latest round of prison closures. State Sen. Sue Serino questioned why local leaders weren't briefed before the state announced that Downstate Correctional Facility, which is in her district, would be closed.

Annucci responded, "If we were to consult in advance of announcing a closure with any interested stakeholder anywhere in the state, we would still have 72 correctional facilities and (an incarcerated population) of 30,000, which the taxpayers would not tolerate."

When reviewing which prisons to close, Annucci said they consider several factors, including the programs offered at a facility, infrastructure and proximity to other prisons. DOCCS said in its January report that the closure of 18 prisons within the last 11 years has eliminated more than 10,000 beds and resulted in approximately $300 million in annual savings.

Lawmakers also quizzed Annucci about the reuse of the correctional facilities. The state will soon have 24 shuttered correctional facilities, yet very little progress has been made in finding a new use for the prisons.

Annucci told legislators that Hochul will create a new commission with public and private sector members. Empire State Development, New York's lead economic development agency, will spearhead the effort.

According to Annucci, the goal of the commission is to "find a use for these facilities consistent with the job needs of New York state."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

