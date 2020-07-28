NY prisons lag behind other states in COVID-19 testing, advocates say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Armed with data that shows New York's COVID-19 testing in prisons trails other states, advocates are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to conduct more testing in the state's 52 correctional facilities.

According to the latest data released by DOCCS, 5,812 incarcerated individuals have been tested in New York — 15.1% of the total prison population. By comparison, 29% of New York residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Other states have tested the incarcerated population at much higher rates. Florida, which has approximately 94,000 inmates, has performed 43,272 tests — nearly half of the prison population. California, which has more than 101,000 inmates, has performed 65,818 tests.

Statewide, New York performed an average of 66,048 COVID-19 tests over a seven-day period — enough to test every incarcerated individual and correction officer in a single day. There are 38,390 inmates and 19,100 correction officers, sergeants and lieutenants in New York prisons, according to DOCCS.

Khalil Cumberbatch, chief strategist at New Yorkers United for Justice, said the lack of COVID-19 testing in state prisons is New York's biggest oversight.