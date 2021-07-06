NY prisons offering inmates barbecues, care packages to get COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly two weeks ago, DOCCS reported that 14,100 incarcerated individuals — 44% of the statewide prison population — have received at least dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A department spokesperson added that vaccination clinics have been completed at all facilities and educational videos are being shown to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated.

The vaccination rate among DOCCS staff is unknown. The department isn't mandating the vaccine for employees. As of June 24, 7,550 employees received their first dose of the vaccine at a department clinic. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to 7,994 employees. The totals don't include employees who were vaccinated at community clinics outside of prisons.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, questioned why DOCCS wouldn't offer incentives for employees to get vaccinated.

"We all want a safe working environment," he told The Citizen on Tuesday.

There is another potential incentive for incarcerated individuals to get vaccinated: participation in DOCCS' Family Reunion Program.