NY prisons requiring COVID-19 tests for visitors as cases spike

New York state prisons have adopted a testing mandate for visitors as COVID-19 cases surge over the winter.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is requiring all visitors ages 2 and older, regardless of their vaccination status, to be tested before entry into a correctional facility. DOCCS will issue home test kits to visitors, who must leave the facility to test themselves. If the test is negative, they must present the test to an officer to complete processing.

The new policy took effect on Tuesday. DOCCS advised visitors who are traveling to a prison by bus to be tested before their trip. Even if they are tested in advance, they will still be required to take a test when they arrive at the correctional facility.

The testing mandate will allow DOCCS to continue visitation. In the past when there were increases in COVID-19 cases, the department suspended visitation throughout its system or at select facilities affected by outbreaks.

"As we continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 within our institutions and in the outside communities, particularly with the omicron variant, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in the positivity rate across New York state," DOCCS wrote on its website. "Our greatest concern continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees and those individuals within our care, custody and supervision, particularly during this public health emergency."

There have been other changes to visitation policies in response to the COVID-19 surge. Visiting rooms are operating at 50% capacity and masks are required during visits. Incarcerated individuals may have two weekend visits a month and weekday visitation is still in effect at maximum-security facilities. Visits will be limited to three adults and one child under age 5. Any incarcerated individuals who are in isolation or quarantine will not be allowed to have visitors.

According to data provided by DOCCS, there have been 2,007 new positive cases among the statewide incarcerated population since Dec. 1. Locally, Cayuga Correctional Facility — a medium-security prison — reported 54 new cases during that time period, while Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, had 15 new cases.

There have been six COVID-19 deaths in state prisons in the last 40 days, according to the department. Since the pandemic began, 41 incarcerated individuals and 17 DOCCS employees have died of COVID-19.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

