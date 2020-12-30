NY prisons suspend visitation amid COVID-19 outbreaks

With COVID-19 outbreaks in several correctional facilities, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has suspended visitation at its 52 prisons.

The suspension took effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Non-contact legal visits will be allowed, according to DOCCS.

"We will continue to monitor the infection rates and resume visitation as soon as it's practical," DOCCS wrote on its website. "We recognize that visitation is a vital part of family reunification and therefore, we will resume it when safe to do so."

There has been a significant surge in COVID-19 cases among employees and incarcerated individuals. The number of staff cases increased by 1,187 in one month, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 29, while inmate cases rose from 1,776 to 2,945, an increase of 1,169. Three incarcerated individuals have died since late November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, two state prisons in Cayuga County, are among those that have outbreaks. Auburn, a maximum-security prison, has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 of which are active. DOCCS reported an inmate at the prison died Sunday after testing positive for the virus.