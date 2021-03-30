NY prisons to resume visitation in late April

There will be several rules in place when visitation resumes in late April. Visiting rooms will operate at half capacity to allow for social distancing between incarcerated individuals, staff and visitors. Correctional facilities with outside visiting areas can use those spaces.

Incarcerated individuals, staff and visitors must wear masks during processing and the visits. There are exceptions: Masks can be temporarily removed during processing and while eating food purchased from vending machines. Masks can't have any pictures or writing on them, DOCCS said. If a visitor doesn't have a mask, they may be denied entry.

Visitors must complete a health screening questionnaire and have their temperature checked. Physical contact will not be allowed during the visit, according to the department.

Weekday visits at maximum-security prisons will be permitted. At all facilities, visitation will be divided to ensure that incarcerated individuals each have two weekend visits per month.

In the visitation area, an incarcerated individual can have up to three adult visitors and one child under 5 years old. That could vary depending on the facility's visitation policy.