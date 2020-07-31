NY prisons to resume visitation next week

When DOCCS restarts visitation, there will be strict guidelines in place. Visitation rooms will be limited to 50% capacity, although prisons can use designated outdoor areas for visitors. Employees, incarcerated individuals and visitors must wear face coverings during processing and the visit. There are exceptions, including temporary removal for processing and while eating snacks. There must not be any images or writing on the face coverings.

Visitors will be asked questions about any symptoms and have their temperature checked. Physical contact isn't permitted, but DOCCS said that there is an exception for an incarcerated individual and visitor to engage in "a short embrace" at the beginning and the end of a visit.

Visits will be limited to three visitors and one child under age 5. The child must sit on an adult's lap during the visit.

Incarcerated individuals who are in isolation due to a positive case or in mandatory quarantine will not be able to receive visitors until they are recovered or released from quarantine.

Each incarcerated individual will have two weekend visits per month, and weekday visits at maximum-security facilities will be permitted.