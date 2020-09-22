NY prisons will 'significantly increase' COVID-19 testing, commish says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is in the process of completing COVID-19 testing of all incarcerated individuals in western New York prisons, with plans to expand testing in other correctional facilities.

DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci updated lawmakers during a state Senate hearing Tuesday on COVID-19 in jails and prisons. The department has faced criticism from criminal justice advocacy groups that believe there hasn't been adequate testing in state correctional facilities.

The groups have provided data that shows New York trails other states in testing incarcerated individuals for COVID-19. But that appears to be changing, according to the latest information available on DOCCS' website.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, DOCCS has performed 13,012 COVID-19 tests since mid-March. There are 1,038 pending tests, a vast majority of which are for incarcerated individuals in western New York prisons.

Annucci told legislators that DOCCS opted to test the incarcerated individuals in its western hub because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Buffalo area and neighboring counties.

"We greatly increased the rate at which we're testing," Annucci said.