NY prisons will 'significantly increase' COVID-19 testing, commish says

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is in the process of completing COVID-19 testing of all incarcerated individuals in western New York prisons, with plans to expand testing in other correctional facilities.
DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci updated lawmakers during a state Senate hearing Tuesday on COVID-19 in jails and prisons. The department has faced criticism from criminal justice advocacy groups that believe there hasn't been adequate testing in state correctional facilities.
The groups have provided data that shows New York trails other states in testing incarcerated individuals for COVID-19. But that appears to be changing, according to the latest information available on DOCCS' website.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, DOCCS has performed 13,012 COVID-19 tests since mid-March. There are 1,038 pending tests, a vast majority of which are for incarcerated individuals in western New York prisons.
Annucci told legislators that DOCCS opted to test the incarcerated individuals in its western hub because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Buffalo area and neighboring counties.
"We greatly increased the rate at which we're testing," Annucci said.
Advocates noted in their testimony that, as of Sept. 11, DOCCS had tested 8,598 incarcerated individuals — less than one-quarter of the 36,704 inmates in the state prison system. While that number has increased by more than 4,000 over a 10-day period, there are calls for DOCCS to test every inmate.
Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice, urged DOCCS to present a plan that includes "administering COVID-19 tests to all incarcerated individuals to combat coronavirus throughout the system."
"Any substantial plan from DOCCS must include testing every incarcerated individual to establish a baseline of viral impact and continuing to conduct follow-up exams to monitor the threat of coronavirus in state correctional facilities," Horwitz said. "For months, DOCCS' own data has demonstrated an inconsistent, underwhelming approach to this public health crisis, jeopardizing prison safety during this global pandemic."
DOCCS does plan to increase testing, but it wasn't said whether the department will test every inmate in its 52 correctional facilities. Annucci said once the testing is complete in the western hub, it will examine other facilities where testing will be administered.
Annucci noted that there have been more than 13,000 tests administered — more than one-third of the prison population.
"That number will significantly increase in the days ahead," he pledged.
There have been 773 confirmed cases among the incarcerated population and 17 deaths. The total number of cases (1,329) is higher among employees. DOCCS also has 90 parolees who have contracted the virus.
In other news:
• Annucci told state lawmakers that the total incarcerated population in New York is at 36,704, its lowest point since 1986. The prison population has decreased by about 7,500 since January.
• DOCCS will scale back the production of the NYS Clean hand sanitizer that is made and packaged by inmates earning a minimum of 16 cents an hour.
So far, there have been 6 million bottles of hand sanitizer produced and distributed across the state. Great Meadow Correctional Facility is where the production started, but that recently stopped. Other facilities were involved in the production of the hand sanitizer, but those operations will end soon.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.