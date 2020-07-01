NY program brings 428K pounds of surplus food from farms to CNY families

"Funding through Nourish New York helps us provide nutritious food from upstate growers and producers to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger," said Karen Belcher, interim executive director at Food Bank of Central New York.

The dairy products and produce were purchased from several farms, including Hudsons' Dairy in Oswego County. After purchasing the food from farms, it was distributed at different sites in central New York, including Cayuga County. There was a mobile food pantry in Cato on Tuesday. There have been food giveaways in 10 other counties, including Onondaga and Oswego.

The Food Bank of Central New York also partnered with Upstate Farms to offer a voucher program. The vouchers are given to people who can redeem them at stores for milk.

In the agency's 11 counties, 16,000 vouchers have been distributed.

"The vouchers are specifically helpful, as they enable even those food banks that may not have ample refrigeration on site to provide nutrient-rich milk to families in need," said Larry Webster, CEO of Upstate Niagara Cooperative.