NY reaches multi-year contract agreements with two unions

A pair of unions representing public-sector employees have reached contract agreements with the state, one of which has already been ratified by members.

The New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, agreed to a seven-year contract that includes an annual 2% raise, other compensation increases and changes to health insurance benefits.

Council 82 represents more than 3,000 members, including lieutenants in state correctional facilities. The union ratified the contract with nearly 95% of its members supporting the new agreement.

Ronald Walsh, president of Council 82, called it a "fair and responsible agreement."

"It brings an overdue contract to completion, and it demonstrates the strong support and commitment of Governor Hochul to the state's corrections and public safety employees and their mission," Walsh said.

On Friday, Hochul announced an agreement on a five-year contract with the Civil Service Employee Association, a union representing more than 52,000 state employees. It is one of the largest public employee unions in New York.

CSEA members must ratify the contract before it takes effect.

Hochul said the agreement is a "win-win" for CSEA's membership and the state.

"I applaud the leadership of CSEA for their efforts to bring this deal to fruition, and I am grateful to the hardworking men and women of CSEA who throughout the pandemic continued to deliver essential services to New Yorkers," she said. "This agreement recognizes the importance and value of this work for the people of our great state."

CSEA President Mary Sullivan added, "This tentative agreement recognizes the dedicated CSEA members who kept this state running during the entire COVID pandemic and continue to do so every day. I'd especially like to recognize and thank the CSEA negotiating team. They worked tirelessly to ensure that our members got a deal that recognizes their value."

According to Hochul's office, the Council 82 contract runs through March 2023. If the CSEA contract is approved, it will be in place until April 2026.

