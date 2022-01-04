 Skip to main content
REDISTRICTING

NY redistricting commission proposes different state Senate maps for Cayuga County

  Updated
  • 0

While the state Democratic and Republican redistricting commissioners generally agreed on how Cayuga County would be divided into two congressional districts, there were differences on how to split the county into two — or more — state Senate districts. 

The Democratic redistricting plan would put Auburn and the northern half of Cayuga County into the proposed 54th Senate District, which would stretch into Oswego County and north to Watertown and Jefferson County. 

Under the Democrats' proposal, southern Cayuga County would be in the new 58th state Senate District. The district would go north to the Lake Ontario shoreline in Wayne County and extend south to Elmira and the Pennsylvania border. 

Plan A: 54th Senate District

The Democratic redistricting commissioners proposed the 54th state Senate District, which would extend north of Watertown in Jefferson County and include the city of Auburn and part of Cayuga County. 
Plan A: 58th Senate District

The Democrats' proposal includes the 58th state Senate District, which would include southern Cayuga County.

Republican commissioners would divide Cayuga County into three districts. One district, the 50th, would be similar to the Democrats' 54th. It would include northern towns in Cayuga County, but not Auburn, and it would stretch into the North Country. Unlike the Democrats' map, this district would continue past Watertown to Massena. 

Plan B: 50th Senate District

The 50th state Senate District proposed by Republican redistricting commissioners would extend from the North Country near the Canadian border to northern Cayuga County. 

Republicans also proposed a similar Finger Lakes-centric district that would include a portion of Cayuga County and the city of Auburn. The 54th district would stretch north to Lake Ontario and into Seneca County. 

Plan B: 54th Senate District

The 54th state Senate District proposed by Republican redistricting commissioners would include part of Monroe County, much of the Finger Lakes region and a portion of Cayuga County. The city of Auburn would be in this district. 

The remainder of Cayuga County, including towns just outside of Auburn, would be in the 58th district. Under the GOP plan, this district would include the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. 

Plan B: 58th Senate District

The Republicans proposed the 58th state Senate District, which would include part of Cayuga County and the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. 

The state Independent Redistricting Commission could not reach a consensus on new congressional and state legislative maps. Instead, they voted to send two proposals — one from Democrats, the other from Republican members — to the state Legislature for consideration. 

It's likely that the state Legislature will not accept either proposal. In that scenario, lawmakers would draw the lines. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

