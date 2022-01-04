NY redistricting commission proposes different state Senate maps for Cayuga County

While the state Democratic and Republican redistricting commissioners generally agreed on how Cayuga County would be divided into two congressional districts, there were differences on how to split the county into two — or more — state Senate districts.

The Democratic redistricting plan would put Auburn and the northern half of Cayuga County into the proposed 54th Senate District, which would stretch into Oswego County and north to Watertown and Jefferson County.

Under the Democrats' proposal, southern Cayuga County would be in the new 58th state Senate District. The district would go north to the Lake Ontario shoreline in Wayne County and extend south to Elmira and the Pennsylvania border.

Republican commissioners would divide Cayuga County into three districts. One district, the 50th, would be similar to the Democrats' 54th. It would include northern towns in Cayuga County, but not Auburn, and it would stretch into the North Country. Unlike the Democrats' map, this district would continue past Watertown to Massena.

Republicans also proposed a similar Finger Lakes-centric district that would include a portion of Cayuga County and the city of Auburn. The 54th district would stretch north to Lake Ontario and into Seneca County.

The remainder of Cayuga County, including towns just outside of Auburn, would be in the 58th district. Under the GOP plan, this district would include the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca.

The state Independent Redistricting Commission could not reach a consensus on new congressional and state legislative maps. Instead, they voted to send two proposals — one from Democrats, the other from Republican members — to the state Legislature for consideration.

It's likely that the state Legislature will not accept either proposal. In that scenario, lawmakers would draw the lines.

