NY redistricting: Draft maps to be released next week

"Having the ability to get the data, interpret the data and then begin to work with a bipartisan group in hopes of beginning to draw these lines is exactly what we should be doing," said Jack Martins, the vice-chair of the commission.

Imamura outlined the principles that will guide the redistricting process. Those principles include ensuring that districts are similar in terms of population, that they are contiguous and compact and "should not be drawn to discourage competition."

Charles Nesbitt, a former state Assembly minority leader who now serves on the commission, reminded his colleagues of the constitutional amendment. Voters approved the amendment in 2014.

"The fact that the constitution has been changed, the fact that there was public support for the change, I think, came from a certain disgust over long, long-term partisan gerrymandering," Nesbitt said. He urged his fellow commissioners to "avoid becoming another partisan group."

At least seven commissioners on the 10-member panel must approve the redistricting plan before it is sent to the state Legislature. To clear the state Legislature, it must receive the support of two-thirds of the Assembly and Senate. Gov. Kathy Hochul would need to sign the plan.